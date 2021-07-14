Chinese parents reunited with son abducted 24 years ago

The woman and her boyfriend, identified only by the surnames Tang and Hu, were caught and confessed to trafficking three boys, according to the ministry. They have yet to stand trial, but potential penalties range up to death.

Blood samples from Guo Xinzhen's parents were added to an "anti-abduction DNA system," but no matches were found with boys who were believed to have been abducted, the police ministry said.

Kidnappers target children who are too young to know their names or hometowns and sometimes even that they were abducted.

"So happy for Mr. Guo," said a post signed Ding Dalong on the Zhihu social media platform. "He found his long-lost son and can move on with his own life."

Others called for buyers of trafficked children to be punished. There was no word on whether the couple who bought Guo Xinzhen would face penalties.

Guo Xinzhen grew up in Henan province, according to police, but no other details of his life have been reported. It isn't clear whether he knew he was abducted.

His mother, Zhang, described her despair in a 2015 television interview.

"What use is it for me to live?" she said. "It was me who lost the child."