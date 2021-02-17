Clashes erupt in 2nd night of protests over rapper's jailing

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations against the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél.

Many protesters threw objects at officers and used trash containers — setting many alight — and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona and other cities. Many shop windows were smashed in the demonstrations.

Hasél barricaded himself in a university building earlier this week to avoid his arrest in a case centering on free speech. After a 24-hour standoff, police took him away early Tuesday.

He was taken to prison to serve a 9-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism in a song about former King Juan Carlos I and in 64 tweets several years ago.

Hasél's legal situation has drawn considerable public attention, with performers, celebrities and politicians demanding a change in the law he was convicted of violating.