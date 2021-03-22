Clashes in English city of Bristol leave 20 police injured

Sue Mountstevens, police and crime commissioner for the Avon and Somerset region, said seven people have been arrested but that there would be “many more” detained.

“It’s disgraceful and outrageous," she said. “Police officers went to work yesterday and some have returned home via hospital battered and bruised.”

Protesters attempted to smash the windows of the glass-fronted police station and damaged 12 vehicles, including two that were set on fire.

Andy Marsh, chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, said 12 police vehicles were damaged and “significant damage” was caused to the New Bridewell police station.

“Officers were pelted with stones and missiles and fireworks and it was a terrifying situation for them to deal with," he said.

“I believe the events of yesterday were hijacked by extremists, people who were determined to commit criminal damage, to generate very negative sentiment about policing and to assault our brave officers," he added.

Two of the police officers injured were treated in hospital after suffering broken ribs and an arm. Both have since been discharged.