Climate change tops agenda as Iceland heads to elections

“If an aluminum plant moves from Iceland to China its greenhouse gas emissions increase nearly ten-fold,” Gunnlaugsson said at the launch of his campaign in August. “More production in Iceland is good for the planet and will at the same time improve our standards of living.”

Some plans have never been heard before on Iceland’s campaign trail. The upstart Socialist Party is going to give “everyone who can and wants” a job planting trees. The Pirate Party wants to support a plant-based diet among the population. And the center-right Vidreisn is going to declare a state of climate emergency if they get to govern.

Many parties, left and right, also vow to change government subsidies to farmers for producing more vegetables and less meat. Farmers who want to reduce their livestock can already make up for the financial loss by planting trees.

Hermann Gunnarsson, a barley farmer in Eyja Fjord, said warmer temperatures are an opportunity to expand local production. “The climate coin has two sides,” he said. “But the politicians who talk the most about climate change are afraid to speak about the benefits, too.”