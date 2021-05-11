Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

A senior EU official, speaking anonymously as is custom before Tuesday's meeting, said EU nations had different opinions on the topic and the bloc was working to find a universal solution. The official said the pressure was on since vaccinations were increasing across Europe and more and more people wanted to travel.

The European Commission hopes that about 70% of the EU's adult population will be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

The Parliament has also raised concerns about the price of the PCR coronavirus tests that could be included in the certificates, which will be available in a digital or paper format with a QR code. EU citizens will get the pass for free but the price of tests vary widely across the bloc.

EU lawmakers said member states should “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free-of-charge testing” to avoid discrimination against those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Ana Paula Zacarias, Portugal’s Secretary of State for EU Affairs, noted “very good” technical discussions with the Parliament but said a fixed common price for the tests cannot be imposed. Portugal currently chairs the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.