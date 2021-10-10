 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump
0 Comments
AP

Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.

Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.

When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea.

“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on the show to promote his new movie, “The Tender Bar.”

Clooney said he planned to take on fewer projects while he is healthy and can still “play basketball and do the things I love.’’

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years," he said. “In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Clooney shrugged off concerns about Biden’s sagging poll numbers, saying the president is still struggling with Trump’s legacy.

“It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school,” Clooney said. “There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time."

Trump remains a factor in U.S. politics, Clooney said, adding that he hopes Americans have “a little better sense” than to return him to the White House.

“It’s so funny, because he was just this knucklehead,’’ Clooney said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Packaging Food Event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
World

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

  • Updated

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

+4
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
World

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

  • Updated

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries
News

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

  • Updated

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News