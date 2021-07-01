Colony of shy Albanian pelicans flourishes during pandemic

Since the initial UNDP funding, the center has had little financial support — from donors, a small volunteer money-collecting box, even contributions from its staff.

This creates a dilemma: The site is increasingly popular with visitors, not always an advantage when dealing with shy birds need calm to reproduce. From 1,300 in 2014, visitors rose to a difficultly manageable 550,000 in 2019. Last year, that number was halved because of the pandemic. Staff say that on the whole it would be better to regain visitors lost to the coronavirus restrictions as their donations are badly needed.

Klara Perinova, 28, drove from Prague to spend two weeks in Albania with her boyfriend. She praised Divjaka's “undiscovered beauty.”

“We’re here (because) you have a very beautiful nature, really endangered species, not the same nature you can see in other parts of Albania,” she said.

Koci is trying hard to preserve the largely undisturbed environment of the lagoon, urging local authorities to replace the engines of the five boats used by tourists with electric ones, or to install more solar power panels.