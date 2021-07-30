 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91
0 Comments
AP

Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Communist-era judge Stefan Michnik, whose extradition Poland had sought over the death sentences he handed down in the early 1950s, has died in Sweden at 91.

The news came from an obit that his half-brother, Adam Michnik, the editor-in-chief of Poland's liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, placed Friday.

Sweden twice refused to extradite Michnik since the turn of the century, saying the statute of limitations had expired on the death and prison term sentences that Michnik's panels of the military court had given Polish freedom and anti-communist fighters after World War II.

Poland protested the refusals, arguing that in 1952-53 when they were given, the death sentences qualified as crimes against humanity. Poland also argued that the nation's wartime heroes of anti-Nazi resistance and fighters against the imposed, oppressive communist regime were sentenced on trumped-up charges and false evidence.

Michnik quit the military court for other jobs in 1953 and left Poland in 1969, following an anti-Semitic purge. He settled in Sweden and became a citizen there.

He died on Tuesday, the obit said.

His half-brother on his mother's side, Adam Michnik, was a prominent anti-communist dissident in Poland who was sent to prison under the regime. He also served as a key adviser to the pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

Co-founded by Adam Michnik, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily has been a strong critic of the right-wing governments that wanted to bring Stefan Michnik to Poland and put him on trial.

In the obit, Adam Michnik said his brother had “suffered a lot on my account, but not because of any fault of mine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top astronomy events for August 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China
World

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News