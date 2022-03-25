At first glance, the subway car into which a displaced Ukrainian family has moved looks like an apartment, its long seat covered with a light pink throw, a folding chair nearby converted into a small table on which a coffee cup filled with a beverage has been placed.

And the laughing face of a pigtailed little girl peering out a bus window could almost be that of a young child going on an exciting vacation with her family.

But the subway car in the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv is being used as a bomb shelter and is a poor substitute for the home the family had to flee amid bombardment from Russian forces.

In most of Ukraine, the reality of war is impossible to ignore. In the conflict's 30th day, it was confirmed that about 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter -- the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet.

Keep reading for live updates, a recap of today's coverage, and photo gallery from the subway car and elsewhere.

