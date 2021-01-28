 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Contact made with pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish sailors
AP

Contact made with pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish sailors

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Pirates who kidnapped 15 Turkish crew members of a cargo ship off the West African coast, have made contact with the shipping company, Turkish media reports said Thursday.

All 15 sailors were “well, unhurt and being kept together,” according to a statement from the Istanbul-based Boden Maritime, carried by Turkey’s state-run news agency.

The company didn't say whether a ransom demand was made, but declared that it would make no further statement in order to protect the “security and health” of the crew and their families.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23, about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paddle boarder rescues horses trapped after freezing UK flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News