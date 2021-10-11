Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!