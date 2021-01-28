 Skip to main content
Correction: Taxing Big Tech story
AP

Correction: Taxing Big Tech story

  • Updated
Debate heats up over how countries tax Big Tech companies

FILE - This photo combo of images shows the Amazon, Google and Facebook logos. An international debate over how countries tax big U.S. technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook is heating up. It's a challenge for the new U.S. Biden Administration, since talks face a mid-year deadline to reach a global deal that all agree on _ and defuse trade disputes with France and other countries that are imposing go-it-alone taxes the U.S. sees as discriminatory.

 Reed Saxon

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story January 27, 2021, about global talks on how to tax big technology companies, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the company KPMG on second reference.

