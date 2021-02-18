Cost controls, luxury sales help Daimler weather pandemic

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Car and truck maker Daimler increased its profits by 48% to 4.0 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2020 thanks to extensive cost-cutting and a sales recovery in the second half for its highly profitable Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles.

The bottom line improved on 2.7 billion euros from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to 154.3 billion euros.

With net cash at year end of 17.9 billion euros, CEO Ola Kallenius said the company had the resources to develop the electric cars and digitalized products and services that are transforming the industry: “We proved our ability to generate substantial cash flow and to drive the ongoing transformation on our own — even under the adverse circumstances of a pandemic.”

The Stuttgart-based company said its outlook for this year was for profits and sales to be “significantly above” last year, assuming continuing rollout of vaccines and absent any unexpected pandemic-related setback. Management proposed that the board of directors approve raising the dividend payout to shareholders to 1.35 euros per share from 90 cents a share.