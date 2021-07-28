Countries in southeast Europe brace for heat wave

People walk by city fountains at sunset, at the end of a very warm day, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Romanian weather authority has issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Romanian capital with temperatures expected to go above 35 degrees centigrade (95 Fahrenheit) in the shade.
A girl walks on the edge of a fountain on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A young man jumps into the Treska River to cool himself down, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A man drinks from a water fountain in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
People carry bottles with water while walking in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Builders work at a construction site on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A young woman drinks water while walking in a street on a hot day in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
Women sit at a cafe on a hot day in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A man jumps into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A man dips his head into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
A man dives into the Treska River, just west of Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday July 28, 2021.
By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES and DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in several southeast European countries have issued weather warnings before a heat wave in the region expected Thursday that is set to push temperatures to as high as 43 C (109.4 F) in inland areas.
Public health officials in North Macedonia on Wednesday said all six of the country’s administrative regions would be affected by the emergency and urged a pause in construction work and called for municipal-level initiatives to help the elderly and the homeless.
High temperatures are expected through the weekend in North Macedonia and neighboring Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece, as well as parts of Romania and Serbia.
In Albania’s central Dimal region, temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F) Wednesday.
In the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, municipal workers handed out free bottles of water at several locations in the city. Trucks were sent to water drying out sections of public parks and gardens.
Municipal authorities in Athens this week began providing air-conditioned spaces to the public, and advised residents to remain indoors at midday and the early afternoon.
The Greek capital has also appointed a chief heat officer, becoming the first European capital to do so.
Athens is part of a European network of cities created to combat the effects of high temperatures, alongside Paris, Rotterdam, Glasgow, and Seville.