 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Couple detained on plane after leaving Dutch quarantine

  • 0
Couple detained on plane after leaving Dutch quarantine

Exterior view of the hotel in Badhoevedorp near Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, where Dutch authorities have isolated 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on two arriving flights originating from South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Authorities are carrying out further investigations to see if any of the travelers have the omicron variant.

 Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police arrested a husband and wife Sunday who had left a hotel where they were being quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 and boarded a plane to fly home to Spain.

A spokeswoman for the local security authority that covers Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said Monday that an investigation was underway into whether the couple had committed a crime and should be prosecuted.

“Quarantine is not obligatory, but we assume people will act responsibly,” spokeswoman Petra Faber said. “But there was a couple that wanted to go home and they tried to fly home. The Royal Marechaussee took them off the plane and handed them back to the local health authority.”

When authorities heard the couple had left the hotel, the head of the local security authority, Marianne Schuurmans, quickly signed an isolation order that empowered the Marechaussee police force to detain the couple.

"These people they are now in enforced isolation no longer in our municipality, but in a hospital elsewhere in the Netherlands,” Faber said.

Authorities, citing privacy rules, declined to give more detail about the couple or whether they had tested positive for the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

People are also reading…

The couple had made a stopover in Amsterdam on Friday after returning from a vacation in Cape Town, South Africa, and said they appeared to have been caught up in the improvisation of travel rules that followed news of the new variant.

Carolina Pimenta tested positive for the virus along with 60 other passengers and had remained isolated in a local hotel with her husband, Andrés Sanz, the couple told TV3, the regional broadcaster of Spain’s Catalonia region where they both live.

Pimenta said that Dutch authorities initially cleared her for travel after three days of isolation, instead of the mandatory five days, because she had already recovered from COVID-19 less than 6 months ago.

But on Sunday she was arrested after boarding the plane that was supposed to take her to Spain.

“We were transparent at all times, I showed all the documents, we entered (the plane) and suddenly they called me and the police very aggressively treated us like criminals when they had given us the go-ahead, all without informing us at all,” Pimenta told TV3.

A total of 624 people arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Friday on two flights from South Africa. Tests showed that 61 of them had COVID-19 and sequencing of samples has so far shown that at least 13 of them have the new variant.

Schuurmans told Dutch broadcaster WNL “it is incomprehensible that people who had tested positive would do this.”

———

Associated Press writer Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus.

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions.

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

German minister hopes patient transfers a 'wake-up call'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Saturday he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic. But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. chef turns Christmas dinner into a pie weighing more than two pounds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News