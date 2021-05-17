Court clears way for Samoa to get its first woman leader

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa appeared set to get its first woman leader after the nation's top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month.

Two decisions by the Supreme Court have paved the way for Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to become prime minister of the small island nation.

Her ascent is a milestone for the South Pacific, which has had few female leaders. Samoa and its neighbors tend to be Christian and traditional.

An advocate for women's equality, Fiame, who was born in 1957, broke new ground during her campaign by going on the road and robustly criticizing the incumbent, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who had been in power for 22 years.

The court's decisions appeared to end what most people viewed as an attempt by Tuilaepa to cling to power. Fiame had served as his deputy before they had a bitter split.

“Glory to our Father!” Fiame's FAST Party wrote on Facebook after the court’s decisions. “Now its time to get to work.”

The April election initially ended in a 25-25 tie between the FAST Party and Tuilaepa’s HRP Party, with one independent candidate.