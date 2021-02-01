Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

Russian authorities cracked down hard on the demonstrators Sunday, detaining over 5,400 people, according to OVD-Info, a legal aid group that monitors arrests at protests. The group said that was the highest number in its nine-year history of keeping records in the Putin era.

OVD-Info said at least 51 protesters were beaten by police officers while being detained. Footage of the protests showed riot police beating people with truncheons and throwing them on the ground. Media reported some protesters were hit with Tasers.

When asked Monday about the mass detentions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the protest was “unlawful” and charged that “there was a fairly large number of hooligans, provocateurs with more or less aggressive behavior towards law enforcement officers."

“In response to provocations, the police act harshly and within the law,” Peskov said.

Russian state media also highlighted “aggressive actions” of the protesters in their coverage of Sunday's demonstrations, which reports said were joined by “times fewer” people than on Jan. 23. Many reports underscored “polite” actions by police officers, and state TV channel Russia 1 even aired video statements of people thanking law enforcement officers in the wake of the rallies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0