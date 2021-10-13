 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Court papers: Man threatened to kill Dutch prime minister
0 Comments
AP

Court papers: Man threatened to kill Dutch prime minister

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man in July on suspicion of threatening to kill caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to court documents, the latest in a string of threats against politicians in the Netherlands.

Dutch daily newspaper De Volkskrant first reported that the court documents allege the suspect, identified as Yavus O., used a channel on the Telegram messaging app to post incitements to violence. Dutch law enforcement officials shut down the channel this week.

Authorities have charged the arrested man with incitement to a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence for a terrorist crime and threatening a terrorist crime, according to a copy of the charging document seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors plan to ask at a court hearing next week to have his detention extended while investigations continue.

Dutch media reported last month that Rutte, who is known for cycling around The Hague to get to meetings and visits with the Dutch king, had received extra security amid concerns of a possible attack by members of the criminal underworld.

Rutte, who continues to walk through the city, has declined to comment on any security measures.

On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was sentenced to five months imprisonment for making online threats against Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders has lived for years with around-the-clock protection due to death threats.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
World

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

  • Updated

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

+4
Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers
World

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

  • Updated

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

+7
Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt
World

Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

  • Updated

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, a day after the country held parliamentary election in which populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis' party surprisingly came in second and Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News