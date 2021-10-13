Court papers: Man threatened to kill Dutch prime minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man in July on suspicion of threatening to kill caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to court documents, the latest in a string of threats against politicians in the Netherlands.

Dutch daily newspaper De Volkskrant first reported that the court documents allege the suspect, identified as Yavus O., used a channel on the Telegram messaging app to post incitements to violence. Dutch law enforcement officials shut down the channel this week.

Authorities have charged the arrested man with incitement to a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence for a terrorist crime and threatening a terrorist crime, according to a copy of the charging document seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors plan to ask at a court hearing next week to have his detention extended while investigations continue.

Dutch media reported last month that Rutte, who is known for cycling around The Hague to get to meetings and visits with the Dutch king, had received extra security amid concerns of a possible attack by members of the criminal underworld.

Rutte, who continues to walk through the city, has declined to comment on any security measures.