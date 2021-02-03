Court rules France failed to respect its climate change goal

The decision “goes beyond French borders,” he added, because it can help those fighting such battles in other countries.

The French NGOs got advice from colleagues in the Netherlands where the Dutch Supreme Court upheld a judgment for the Urgenda environmental group that ordered the government to cut emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 compared to 1990 levels. The government responded with a package of measures that included shutting or reducing capacity at coal-fired power stations and subsidizing moves to promote sustainable energy.

Urgenda director Marjan Minnesma told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it's not yet clear if the Dutch government achieved the emissions reduction mandated by the court, but that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus helped and they may be "nearly there.” Minnesma said she is “super happy” with the French case.

“Fantastic, because it is a big country and if you have the Paris accord to your name, then it’s bizarre that you don’t achieve your goals," she said.

Former lawmaker and minister Cecile Duflot, now head of Oxfam France, said Wednesday's decision will be especially good news “for children born today who will live through catastrophic weather reports.”