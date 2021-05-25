Court: UK mass surveillance unlawful under European rules

A majority of the judges gave a thumbs-up, however, to British laws governing the sharing of intercepted electronic intelligence with foreign governments or intelligence agencies.

“Sufficient safeguards had been in place to protect against abuse and to ensure that U.K. authorities had not used requests for material from foreign intelligence partners" to get around U.K. laws, the court said.

Five judges dissented on that point.

Judge Pinto de Albuquerque wrote that the ruling didn't go far enough and “has just opened the gates for an electronic ‘Big Brother’ in Europe."

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, a British privacy campaign group that led the legal challenge, said the ruling vindicated Snowden's revelations in 2013 detailing government surveillance programs.

“Mass surveillance damages democracies under the cloak of defending them, and we welcome the court’s acknowledgement of this," Carlo said, adding that the ruling also was a “missed opportunity for the court to prescribe clearer limitations and safeguards."

