COVAX announces plan to distribute more than 330 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing nations

But the plan is "non-binding and may be subject to change," with the actual allocation and distribution dependent on a series of caveats, from WHO's emergency use approval to the readiness of countries to receive and administer the vaccines, the document said.

The interim forecast would allow countries to start their immunization strategies, including storage, distribution, databases and how to address vaccine hesitancy, said Dale Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the National University of Singapore.

"If they know some of the doses are coming over in the next month or two, then it's about time to start getting everything ready," he said.

Both vaccines currently in the COVAX initiative require two doses to provide full immunity. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at minus 75 degrees Celsius, or minus 103 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine can be kept at refrigerator temperatures of 2C to 8C (36F to 46F) for at least six months, making transport and distribution much easier, especially in developing countries that lack cold storage capacities.

But the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one so far that has secured emergency use approval from WHO. An evaluation of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is currently underway.