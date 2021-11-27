 Skip to main content
COVID-19 positive Czech president discharged from hospital

  Updated
FILE- In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, Czech President Milos Zeman has been admitted to the Czech capital's military hospital after tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after he was discharged from it. The presidential office says Zeman was tested after he arrived at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague, on Thursday afternoon.

 Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Miloš Zeman was discharged Saturday from the capital's military hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old Zeman had already been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness on Thursday, but was readmitted only hours later after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president received monoclonal antibodies, a standard treatment for people belonging to risk groups. He is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster. Zeman has no symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital said.

He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election to the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Zeman, a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes, has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

The presidential office said that Zeman was planning to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday.

The ceremony had been due to take place on Friday, but the president’s new hospitalization prevented that from happening.

The office said the ceremony will be organized in line with current coronavirus measures, but details were unknown. Those who test positive must isolate in the Czech Republic for two weeks.

The country has been facing a record surge in a new wave of infections. The new daily increase hit a record high of almost 28,000 cases on Thursday. The infection rate was at 1,207 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered over 2.1 million cases with 32,744 deaths.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

