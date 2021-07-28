COVID-hit Fiji celebrates Olympic rugby sevens gold

Fiji issued a commemorative seven-dollar note after the win in Rio and Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Wednesday toyed with the idea of a $14 note to mark Fiji’s back-to-back sevens wins.

“The win is worth more than a gold to Fijians everywhere,” Bainimarama told Radio New Zealand. “Fijians love this game. It has always united us. (It) shows that we can achieve greatness no matter what the world may throw our way, even with COVID.”

Bainimarama noted that Fiji’s gold medal success had led to widespread breaches of the curfew but said “no-one seems to mind.”

“Everyone is happy in Fiji to watch the boys win the gold,” he said.

When England-born coach Ben Ryan guided Fiji to its first gold media in Rio, he was rewarded with a chiefly title and a grant of land. Fiji’s current coach, Wales-born Gareth Baber, is likely to be similarly rewarded when the team returns to Fiji, probably on Saturday if flights are available.

In an editorial, the Fiji Times newspaper lauded the sevens team’s victory against the odds and its effect on a weary nation.