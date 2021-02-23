Crisis over Mexican Indigenous blockade after protester dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The conflict over highway blockades by members of the Yaqui group in northern Mexico has come to a head with the death of an Indigenous man killed by a trucker at a roadblock.

The Yaquis were once one of the most persecuted indigenous groups in Mexico and have been protesting for years over land and water being taken by outsiders.

But businessmen and truckers in Sonora state complained Tuesday of abuse and violence at the roadblocks. Some truckers say protesters demand money to allow them to travel a main highway that leads to the industrial hub of Hermosillo, and from there to the U.S. border.

“The Yaqui roadblocks in Sonora seriously affect the movement of raw materials, high-value merchandise and even export trade," the federation of industrial chambers said in a statement.

“That is causing uncertainty, added costs and the failure to deliver on contracts that have repercussion for production chains in the three countries of important trade agreements” like the USMCA pact with Mexico and Canada that replaced the old NAFTA trade agreement.

The group said the route is key for the import and export of autos and auto parts, electronics and other goods, and called on the government to solve the dispute.