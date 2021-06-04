Crossing points reopen in split Cyprus as virus numbers fall

Nicosia municipal authorities hope the redesigned square will draw more pedestrian traffic to the old city’s core, which is encircled by a wall built by Cyprus’ Venetian rulers in the 16th century to thwart Ottoman invaders.

“Today is just for discovering again, seeing again the other half of my country,” Kaptanoglu said.

The crossings have been shut to pedestrian and vehicular traffic for more than a year following concerns that they would fan the spread of COVID-19 to either side. Since June of last year, crossings were only permitted for Turkish Cypriots working in the south, patients requiring medical treatment and diplomats.

Cyprus' Interior Ministry said that citizens from European Union member countries and the U.K., as well as foreign nationals who hold either a Cypriot or an EU visa, can also cross now.

The closings had caused much controversy as peace activists denounced the move as politically motivated. But the Cypriot government insisted it was strictly a health issue and had nothing to do with politics.

The buffer zone extends the entire 180-kilometer (120-mile) length of the east Mediterranean island nation and has been in place since 1974, when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Both Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersin Tatar, the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, hailed the agreement to reopen the crossing points, which the United Nations helped broker.

