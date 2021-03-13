Crowd shouts 'Shame on you' as London police break up a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard

That the suspect is one of its serving officers made this vigil a difficult event for London's police force to oversee.

At first it appeared they had made an effort to get the optics right, stationing female and male police officers in equal numbers around the crowd.

Less than an hour after the gathering had begun officers moved in to remind people that they were in breach of coronavirus regulations and had to leave.

Soon after, more officers -- mostly male -- moved in and said they were now ordering people to go, or they would be fined. Arguments erupted.

One woman said "I can't go home, I'm scared to go home, I have to walk home."

Then the stage was stormed with women handcuffed and dragged off and into police vans. The crowd shouted: "Shame on you," "Leave them alone" and "Arrest your own."

London's mayor demanded an explanation and politicians from the left and right expressed their outrage at the disproportionate use of force, some even requesting the head of the Met, herself a woman, resign.

Just like the drumbeat this turn of events also felt predictable.