Ex-President Laurent Gbagbo arrives in Ivory Coast

In 2019, the judge said prosecutors had failed to make their case even before the defense lawyers had presented their side. The former president was released from custody but had been living in Belgium pending the outcome of the appeal by ICC prosecutors.

Longtime rival Alassane Ouattara was ultimately declared the winner of the 2010 vote and has been in power ever since. After Gbagbo’s acquittal was upheld, Ouattara said the former president’s travel expenses, and those of his family, would be covered by the state.

It did appear, though, that Ouattara would be on hand to welcome back Gbagbo. Government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said that was not the protocol for other former heads of state.

“For us, it is a normal arrival of a citizen returning to his country,” he said.

it remains unclear what will become of other pending criminal charges against the ex-president.

Gbagbo and three of his former ministers were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges they broke into the Abidjan branch of the Central Bank of West African States to get cash amid the post-election crisis in January 2011.