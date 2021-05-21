 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cuba closes airport exchanges as black market dollar booms
0 comments
AP

Cuba closes airport exchanges as black market dollar booms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAVANA (AP) — People leaving Cuba can no longer change their local bills back into dollars, euros or other other hard currency at the official exchange rate under a new policy announced this week.

The government closed the airport departure lounge exchange booths that had allowed travelers to change up to $300 at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos to the dollar — about double the black market rate inside the country.

That gives outbound visitors little option but to spend the pesos they'd bought before leaving the country.

The state's Cadeca exchange company said the measure was due to a drastic drop in tourism during the pandemic and the resulting lack of hard currency.

The scramble for hard currency has accelerated due to a reform that eliminated a “convertible peso” whose value had been tied to the dollar and which some Cubans could access, as well as the opening of new shops that sell only in dollars — or with credit cards backed by hard currency.

“We have to recognize that issue that is present in the economy,” Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said Thurday, though he assured that the official exchange rate would remain at 24-to-1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Free Cycles opens to public in Missoula

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News