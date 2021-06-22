Cyberbullying trial tests French tools to fight online abuse

Some French Muslims feel that their country, and President Emmanuel Macron’s government, unfairly stigmatize their religious practices.

Mila’s online videos rekindled those concerns, and divided French society. While the threats against her were broadly condemned, former Socialist President Francois Hollande was among those who argued that while she has the right to criticize religion, “she should not engage in hate speech about those who practice their religion.”

Nawfel, 19, didn’t see the harm when he tweeted that Mila deserved the death penalty and insulted her sexuality. He has passed tests to become a gendarme and hopes not to be sentenced, to keep a clean record. The trial has given him new perspective on online activity.

“Without social media, everyone would have a normal life,” he said. “Now there are many people who will think before they write.”

The defendants face up to two years in prison and 30,000 euros in fines (about $37,000) if convicted of online harassment. Some are also accused of online death threats, an offense that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and a fine of up to 45,000 euros ($55,000).

The prosecutor however only requested suspended sentences. A verdict is expected at a later date.