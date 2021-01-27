Cybercops derail malware botnet, FBI makes ransomware arrest

Earlier this week, authorities in Bulgaria took down a dark web site that NetWalker used to communicate with its victims, the FBI statement said.

The cryptocurrency intelligence firm Chainalysis said NetWalker, which first appeared in August 2019, was among the world's top five ransomware strains last year. It has extracted more than $46 million in ransoms from more than 300 victims in 27 countries, mostly in the United States, Chainalysis said.

Callow said it was too early to say how big of an impact the arrest would have on NetWalker, which is run by Russian speakers who lease the “ransomware-as-a-service” to criminals who conduct attacks. He said he was not aware of the group using Emotet for distribution.

The Emotet and NetWalker operations build on an effort by Microsoft late last year to disrupt a different botnet known as Trickbot that was also used in ransomware attacks. The U.S. National Security Agency was also reported to have tried to take down Trickbot.