Cyprus, Greece, Egypt: new threats need tighter defense ties

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The defense ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt said Wednesday that emerging regional threats and challenges necessitate even closer cooperation and will seek to invite more countries to take part in joint military drills that aim to sharpen their preparedness levels.

Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides hosted his Greek and Egyptian counterparts, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Gen. Mohamed Zaki, in the Cypriot capital as part of a series of three-way meetings aimed at boosting defense cooperation between the three countries.

“We also agreed to further develop our now firmly established cooperation and thus sending clear and strong messages, as well as looking into the possibility of expanding it ... through the inclusion of other countries with which we share the same values and objectives for the future of our wider region,” Panagiotopoulos said.

Earlier this year, France and the United Arab Emirates took part for the first time in joint maneuvers with the three countries.

Zaki said the three ministers discussed better coordinating actions to counter threats that emanate from the wider region such as terrorism, illegal migration and illegal trafficking.