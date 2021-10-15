Cyprus to revoke 'golden passports' granted to 45 people

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' government has started procedures to revoke citizenship granted to 39 foreign nationals and six of their family members under the east Mediterranean island nation’s canceled investment-for-passports program, an official said Friday.

The Council of Ministers decided to overturn an earlier decision to grant citizenship to one foreign investor and a “dependent family member," government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said in a written statement.

No additional information was given on the identities of those who would lose citizenship.

The council would also investigate six additional cases to determine whether to proceed with revocation of citizenship and “continuously monitor” another 47 cases. Pelekanos said the European Union’s executive branch would be notified.

The decision comes on the recommendation of an independent commission that probed the program after it was scrapped last year when an undercover TV report showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming that they could skirt the rules to grant citizenships.

They had made the pledge to a reporter posing as a representative of a fictitious Chinese investor who had been convicted of fraud in his country. Both resigned shortly after the report was aired.