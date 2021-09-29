Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

PRAGUE (AP) — The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe.

Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.

Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his government agreed this week to send 50 Czech police officers to help guard a fence built during Orban's tenure on Hungary's border with Serbia. The border also demarcates part of the European Union's external boundary.

Orban was set to join Babis later Wednesday at a rally of the Czech leader’s centrist ANO (YES) movement, which is considered an election frontrunner.

Babis has campaigned on the migration issue even though the Czech Republic is not a leading destination for refugees and asylum-seekers.

“It’s an issue to which we keep returning,” Babis said.