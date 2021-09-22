 Skip to main content
Czech president Milos Zeman released from hospital
AP

Czech president Milos Zeman released from hospital

Czech president Milos Zeman released from hospital

In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 Zeman was released from Prague's military hospital. Zeman was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 14, for what later the office described as a planned examination. It later said CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests carried out by doctors didn't reveal any problems or disease that would threaten his life.

 Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Zeman was admitted to Prague’s military hospital on Sept. 14 for what his office described later as a planned examination. It later said CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests carried out by doctors didn’t reveal any problems or disease that would threaten his life.

The office said the president was only dehydrated and slightly exhausted.

Due to similar reasons, he spent four days in the same hospital in 2019.

Zeman, 76, is a heavy smoker who has suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

Zeman was set to return to his duties later Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

