Czech scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis favorite in Czech vote

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs voted in a parliamentary election for a final day Saturday, with polls suggesting Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire, has a good chance of retaining power despite a turbulent first term featuring numerous scandals..

Two days of balloting to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic's parliament took place in the immediate wake of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reporting details of Babis' financial dealings in a project dubbed the “Pandora Papers."

The consortium's findings alleged Babis put over $20 million into shell companies to buy 16 properties in France. The Pandora Papers presented details of how many of the world’s richest and most powerful people allegedly hide their wealth from tax collectors.

Babis, 67, has denied wrongdoing.

All polls favor his centrist ANO (YES) movement to place first in the election with at least 25% of the vote. But it’s not clear if the euroskeptic prime minister will win big enough to be able to form a new coalition government in the Eastern European country, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO.

Election results were expected later Saturday.