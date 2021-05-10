Czechs light nearly 30,000 candles to honor COVID-19 victims

In a visible change, Czechs were allowed to remove face masks in all outdoor spaces if they stayed at least two meters (6 feet) from other people.

Also reopening Monday were car dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoe repairers, tattoo parlors and many other services.

Children returned to all elementary schools under strict conditions even in the hardest-hit regions. All have to wear face masks and be tested twice a week. They are also returning on a rotating basis, with in-school attendance one week and distance learning the next.

Schools in the seven of the country's 14 regions, including Prague, will be able to abandon the rotating principle on May 17, the government announced Monday.

The relaxation of restrictions came as the daily number of new infections dropped from almost 17,000 in early March to 381 on Sunday, while the number of infected fell to 101 per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

But in some counties, the number of cases still surpassed 180 per 100,000 people, prompting experts to warn against dropping restrictions there.