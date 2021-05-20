Czechs rally against justice minister over explosion probe

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people rallied against the Czech Republic's justice minister Thursday, accusing her of undermining the independence of the country's legal system and spreading misinformation about the investigation of a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies.

The protesters in Prague called on Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova to resign and said if she does not, they will hold more rallies across the country next week and march through the capital on June 1.

Benesova was the only member of the current coalition government who backed President Milos Zeman after he said that the 2014 blast could have been caused by human error or some other cause. The demonstrators repeatedly accused Zeman of treason.

Known for his pro-Russian views, Zeman claimed there was no conclusive evidence about the Russian involvement in the ammunition explosion. His words were widely repeated by Russian media and authorities.

All other government ministers, including Prime Minister Andrej Babis, as well as lawmakers and officials briefed on the investigation, said that’s not true.