 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

  • 0
Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

Migrants settle in the logistics center of the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.

 Oksana Manchuk

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus.

Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days.

Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment. That is expected to happen by the end of next week. The Czechs would join the similar numbers of troops deployed in Poland by Britain and Estonia.

Poland’s government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to its border and using them as pawns, tricking them into trying to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to destabilize the entire 27-nation EU.

“The European Union cannot tolerate that,” Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said, adding that more sanctions against Belarus can’t be ruled out.

Last week, the EU imposed further sanctions against Belarus, aiming at those accused of participating in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants. The United States, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions Thursday on officials, organizations and companies in Belarus.

People are also reading…

————

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a significant change that brings the Islamic nation home to major financial institutions in line with Western schedules.

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that's seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face-to-face with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to demand Russia pull back troops from the border with Ukraine, as tensions and suspicions grow in a confrontation over Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO and the West.

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News