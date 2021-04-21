Czechs to Russia: Let our diplomats back or more of yours go

If not, he warned, “I will decide tomorrow afternoon to reduce the staff of the Russian embassy in Prague so their number equals the current number of staff at the Czech embassy in Moscow.”

The reaction from Moscow was swift and sharp.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the ministry summoned the Czech ambassador for Thursday.

“We suggest that Prague leaves ultimatums for (its) communication within NATO,” Zakharova said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. “This kind of tone is unacceptable while talking to Russia.”

Kulhanek said he agreed the move with Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russian views.

“Czech-Russian relations have entered an extraordinary difficult phase and I, as a foreign minister, am not happy about it,” he said.

Czech leaders said on Saturday they have evidence provided by the intelligence and security services that points to the participation of two agents of GRU’s elite Unit 29155 in the 2014 blast that killed two.

Russia denied that.