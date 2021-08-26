 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danish government intervenes to end nurses' strike over pay
0 Comments
AP

Danish government intervenes to end nurses' strike over pay

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Parliament is expected to end a nurses' strike Thursday by implementing a previously rejected pay proposal, a rare intervention in a country with a labor market model that calls for employers and unions to agree on work conditions through collective bargaining.

The compromise proposal from the Social Democratic government would end the strike that started in mid-June on Saturday. It would give Danish nurses a 5% salary increase over three years - terms they rejected in March when they voted against a 3-year pay deal their union leadership had approved.

Nurses who work for the Danish Regions, a government employer which manages Denmark’s health care system, argued they have been underpaid for years.

The walkout by nurses started in mid-June with around 10% of the work force and gradually increased to include a greater share, although those involved in caring for COVID-19 patients did not participate.

The strike resulted in the cancellation of thousands of planned surgeries. The government on Wednesday cited a backlog of what the Danish Health Authority estimated was 35,500 delayed operations as the reason it decided to step in with a law applying the rejected pay agreement.

Lawmaker's in the 179-seat parliament were expected to approve the proposal on Thursday with the support of the center-right opposition.

In Denmark, the government seldom intervenes in wage negotiations and only does so as a last resort in the absence of an agreement between public employers and unions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across
World

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU.

+3
WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
World

WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a means of reducing global vaccine inequality and preventing the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

+13
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
World

Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast

  • Updated

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the mainland's Gulf coast after crashing through the country's main tourist strip.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News