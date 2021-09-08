 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danish govt wants foreigners to work to access welfare
0 Comments
AP

Danish govt wants foreigners to work to access welfare

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government presented a proposal on Tuesday which is aimed at getting foreigners and people with an immigrant background to work 37 hours a week in exchange for welfare benefits.

The proposal of the minority Social Democratic government said that “there are still too many people, especially with non-Western backgrounds, who do not have a job to get up to” in the morning.

“If you come to Denmark, you have to work and support yourself and your family," it says.

No date has yet been set for the 179-seat parliament to vote on the proposal. Though the Social Democrats do not have a majority, they would likely get support from center-right lawmakers to pass it.

Mai Villadsen, a lawmaker with the opposition Red-Green Alliance, called the idea “foolish.” She argued that it could lead to “social dumping," which is downward pressure on wages for others in the work force.

“The foundation of our welfare society is a strong safety net,” Villadsen wrote on Twitter.

Many women of foreign descent remain outside the labor market, especially women with roots in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey, the proposal read.

The government wants “effort and performance go hand in hand” with social benefits, and "if one cannot support oneself, one must have a duty to participate and contribute what is equivalent to a regular working week to receive the full welfare benefit,” said the 40-page government report, entitled “Denmark can do more.”

As of July 1, immigrants and their descendants represent 14.1% of Denmark's population of nearly 6 million people, according to official figures. The largest groups are from Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks
World

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday.

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
World

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for anti-Muslim remarks was freed from prison on Monday after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country's previous civilian government were dropped.

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News