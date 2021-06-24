Danish officials say delta variant reported during Euro 2020

“We trace persons that way that every ticket holder needs to register with their name and contact details so we know for each seat who has been sitting there," Rydahl added. "Then we can provide those data through the ticketing system to the authorities.”

The Danish Patient Safety Authority said there is no recommendation to go in isolation.

Copenhagen will host one more match at Euro 2020 on Monday in the round of 16. Spain will face Croatia in that game. Denmark next plays against Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The cases in Copenhagen and Finland are among the most notable virus intrusions on Euro 2020, which was postponed after the pandemic was declared last year.

Only a few players from the 24 teams have tested positive and missed games. England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had to self-isolate as close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19. The three Chelsea teammates had a long talk in the tunnel after their teams played last Friday in London.

UEFA used the first day of no games at Euro 2020 since June 11 to update on managing virus risks.