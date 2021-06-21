Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

Given all the team’s earlier misfortune, perhaps it was fitting that they were helped by a massive gift this time. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net.

“Every now and then you get lucky and the ball just lands right where you're standing,” Poulsen said. “I think it's the first time in my life I didn't track back, and then I'm handed a gift.”

Russia only needed a draw to advance and Artem Dzyuba got the visitors back in the match when he made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 70th.

However, Andreas Christensen netted from outside the area in the 79th and Maehle finished off a quick counter to put the game beyond doubt.

Russia had frustrated Denmark for much of the first half with its defensive tactics. But Damsgaard — who came into the starting lineup in Eriksen's absence — produced the opener when he collected a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, took one touch to create some space and unleashed a shot that sailed into the top corner.