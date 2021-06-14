Denmark in 'national shock' after soccer star Christian Eriksen's collapse

The interest among Danes in learning CPR and how to use a defibrillator has skyrocketed. A national organization that puts up defibrillators across the country said more than 640 people have volunteered to learn how to use one since Saturday — compared to 90 the previous weekend.

There also has been widespread anger in Denmark toward European soccer governing body UEFA for only giving the players the option of either finishing the game on Saturday evening or resuming on Sunday at noon instead.

The players themselves on Monday said they didn't want to resume but thought it was better to finish Saturday than to come back the next day.

"It was not our wish to play," Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite said. "We had two options and would have liked a third option. But we were told we had to make a decision. ... There were many players who weren't in a condition to play the match. We were in a completely different place."

Another much-debated topic has been the impact on young viewers, who watched one of their sporting idols lying unconscious on the ground.

For unprepared children, seeing such pictures equals "a slap in the face," said Ane Lemche, a psychologist with the Danish chapter of Save the Children.