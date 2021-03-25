Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sweden’s Public Health Agency said Thursday it would resume giving AstraZeneca jabs to people over age 65 but it was recommending continuing to keep them on hold for other age groups while awaiting additional data. Sweden suspended administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 16.

“The vaccine is very useful for the elderly as many become seriously ill with COVID-19 every day," the Swedish agency’s director, Johan Carlson, said in a statement. "At the same time, we haven’t seen a risk of these rare and serious side effects in the elderly. That is the reason why we are canceling the break for people over the age of 65.”

Health officials in neighboring Finland said late Wednesday that the country would resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday after a pause of over a week, but only would administer it to people over 65.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended in Finland last Friday after brain blood clots were diagnosed in two individuals who had received the jab.