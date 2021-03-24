 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denmark: Repairman dies while working on massive sculpture
AP

Denmark: Repairman dies while working on massive sculpture

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say a repairman died while working on a steel column that is part of a massive sculpture in the city of Herning.

Jutland region police said the 46-year-old man was performing maintenance work on the sculpture, titled “Elia,” and was nearing the top of the 32-meter-high (105-feet-high) column when the crane operator hoisting him up lost radio contact late Tuesday afternoon.

A rescue operation with another crane ended when the repairman was found suspended on the column and declared dead by a doctor at the site.

Police said it remained unclear whether the man died of a medical condition or an accident related to his work.

“Elia,” created by Swedish-Danish sculptor Ingvar Cronhammar, was inaugurated in 2001. It consists of a spherical central dome with a diameter of 60 meters (200 feet) and four tall columns. A tube in the center of the sculpture is designed randomly blast flames some eight meters (26 feet ) into the air at intervals.

Danish media said it wasn’t the first time a person had died in connection with the artwork, part of the collection of the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art.

In 2016, a 21-year-old man died after falling from the dome, and later the same year a woman died the same way. As a result, a safety net was installed around the sculpture.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA discusses Mars mission, helicopter

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard
World

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

  • Updated

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News