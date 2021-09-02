Denmark starts impeachment trial on ex-immigration minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's rarely used Court of Impeachment gathered Thursday to try a former immigration minister over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the pair was a minor.

Inger Stoejberg, who served as integration minister from 2015 to 2019, appeared before the court that was convening for the first time in 26 years.

Earlier this year, Denmark's parliament voted to try Stoejberg after a parliament-appointed commission said that separating couples in asylum centers was “clearly illegal” and that she had received warnings from her department that the practice was unlawful.

Stoejberg was then formally accused of illegally initiating the separation of cohabiting couples where one partner was a minor, out of concerns that it might have been a forced marriage. She also misled parliamentary committees on four separate occasions when informing them of her decision.

Thirty-two couples were to be separated — 23 of them were split up before the policy was halted months later.

Most of the women among the separated couples were between the ages of 15 and 17, while the men were between 15 and 32. Most came from Syria and some couples had children or the women were pregnant.