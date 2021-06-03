 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denmark: Ties with allies not hurt by alleged US eavesdrop
0 comments
AP

Denmark: Ties with allies not hurt by alleged US eavesdrop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has solid relationships with its allies, including France and Germany, that do not need to be restored, its prime minister said after reports that the country allegedly had helped the United States spy on European leaders more than seven years ago.

“I do not think it is correctly presented that there is a need to restore relations with either France or Germany,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday. “We have an ongoing dialogue, and so do we in the field of intelligence.”

The Danish broadcaster DR reported Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the U.S. National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neighboring countries.

The probe concluded that NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.

Frederiksen added that she does “not comment on stories about the intelligence work that appear via the media.”

Frederiksen, who had led a minority Social Democratic government since 2019, said she could only repeat what the then-prime minister had said, ”there must be no systematic monitoring of allies." At the time of the alleged eavesdropping, Denmark had a Social Democratic-led government headed by Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

According to DR, the alleged setup between the United States and Denmark reportedly allowed the NSA to obtain data by using the telephone numbers of politicians as search parameters.

DR said its report was based on interviews with nine unnamed sources, all of whom were said to have had access to classified information held by the FE. The military agency allegedly helped the NSA from 2012 to 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News