Denmark wants foreigners to work to access welfare benefits

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government presented a proposal Tuesday to get foreigners and people with immigrant backgrounds to work 37 hours a week in exchange for welfare benefits.

The proposal by the minority Social Democratic government said “there are still too many people, especially with non-Western backgrounds, who do not have a job to get up to” in the morning. It claimed that many women of foreign descent remain outside the labor market, especially those with roots in the Mideast, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

“If you come to Denmark, you have to work and support yourself and your family," the proposal said. “If one cannot support oneself, one must have a duty to participate and contribute what is equivalent to a regular working week to receive the full welfare benefit.”

The program will start with those who have some Danish proficiency and skills training will be done by local municipalities.

No date has yet been set for the 179-seat parliament to vote on the proposal. Although the Social Democrats do not have a majority, they would likely get support from center-right lawmakers to pass it.