Dennis Rodman plans to travel to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said Saturday he is planning to travel to Russia to request the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, according to NBC News.

Rodman told NBC News that he "got permission" to go to Russia to help Griner, a Houston native who was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession. He added that he is "trying to go this week."

NBC News said it reached out to the White House for comment on Rodman's plans to travel to Russia.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory that says American citizens should not travel to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Rodman, the former NBA champion, has made headlines in the past for his controversial meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Rodman also called Russian President Vladimir Putin "cool" following a 2014 trip to Moscow, according to Axios.

Griner, 31, has been in custody since Feb. 17, when law enforcement in Russia said they found vape cannisters in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Griner said she inadvertently put them in her luggage before flying to Russia to play for UMMC Yekaterinburg.

Griner later pleaded guilty to the charges but said she had no intention of committing a crime, according to the Associated Press. She was sentenced Aug. 4 to nine years in prison. Her lawyers have appealed the sentence.

President Joe Biden called Griner's sentencing "unacceptable" and reiterated that she is wrongfully detained.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is engaging in "quiet diplomacy" with the U.S. on a potential prisoner swap, according to Reuters. The potential swap would include Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since 2018.

Griner began her career at Nimitz High School in Aldine ISD. The 6-foot-8 center has won an NCAA championship, a WNBA championship and two Olympic gold medals.